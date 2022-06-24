Best price in months brings official Google Pixel 6 Cases down to $25.50 at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the official Google Pixel 6 Case in Stormy Sky for $25.52 shipped. Normally fetching $30, you’re looking at the second-best price to date at within $1 of the all-time low. On top of beating our previous mention by $1, this is the lowest we’ve seen since back in January. Google’s official Pixel 6 cases feature a unique translucent design that lets you show off the look of your new handset with a frosted clip-on style case. Its slim build ditches the fabric we’ve seen in previous years, instead being comprised of 30% post-consumer recycled material. You’ll find additional information over in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

If you can live without one of Google’s own in-house cases protecting your new Pixel 6, one of our go-to alternatives will let you make out with a more affordable cover. The always popular Spigen Liquid Air Armor case sells for $16 at Amazon right now, and covers your Google handset in a textured design for some added grip.

Then over in our smartphone accessories guide, you’ll find a collection of the week’s other best discounts on gear for your Google Pixel 6 and more. Ranging from chargers to cables, cases, and more, you’ll want to check out all of the smartphone essentials up for grabs right here.

Official Google Pixel 6 Case features:

The Pixel 6 Case highlights the phone’s design while keeping it protected – all at a great price. The dual-layer shock-absorbing case with raised edges helps protect your Pixel from scratches and drops. A range of colors complement your phone’s beautiful design. With different color combos, your case and phone will stand out while fitting in. Built with over 30% post-consumer recycled material, the case is a mindful addition to your phone.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!