Best price in months brings official Google Pixel 6 Cases down to $25.50 at Amazon

Rikka Altland -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesGoogle
Reg. $30 $25.50

Amazon is now offering the official Google Pixel 6 Case in Stormy Sky for $25.52 shipped. Normally fetching $30, you’re looking at the second-best price to date at within $1 of the all-time low. On top of beating our previous mention by $1, this is the lowest we’ve seen since back in January. Google’s official Pixel 6 cases feature a unique translucent design that lets you show off the look of your new handset with a frosted clip-on style case. Its slim build ditches the fabric we’ve seen in previous years, instead being comprised of 30% post-consumer recycled material. You’ll find additional information over in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

If you can live without one of Google’s own in-house cases protecting your new Pixel 6, one of our go-to alternatives will let you make out with a more affordable cover. The always popular Spigen Liquid Air Armor case sells for $16 at Amazon right now, and covers your Google handset in a textured design for some added grip.

Then over in our smartphone accessories guide, you’ll find a collection of the week’s other best discounts on gear for your Google Pixel 6 and more. Ranging from chargers to cables, cases, and more, you’ll want to check out all of the smartphone essentials up for grabs right here.

Official Google Pixel 6 Case features:

The Pixel 6 Case highlights the phone’s design while keeping it protected – all at a great price. The dual-layer shock-absorbing case with raised edges helps protect your Pixel from scratches and drops. A range of colors complement your phone’s beautiful design. With different color combos, your case and phone will stand out while fitting in. Built with over 30% post-consumer recycled material, the case is a mindful addition to your phone.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Google

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Samsung’s latest Galaxy S22 256GB sees $150 disco...
TP-Link’s all-new energy monitoring HomeKit smart...
Apple’s latest cellular iPad Air 5 falls to new l...
Save 50% on Razer's new Kaira Pro Wireless Headset
Save 30% on Klipsch's Cinema 400 Sound System at $230
Save $400 on Lenovo's Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Laptop at $1,050
eufy’s 2,500-lumen 1080p Security Floodlight is l...
Save 33% on ANYCUBIC's Photon Mono 4K Resin 3D Printer
Load more...
Show More Comments