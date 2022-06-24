RYOBI’s 5-tool 18V ONE+ combo tool kit is great for DIY home projects at $139

Home Depot is offering the RYOBI 5-tool 18V ONE+ Combo Kit for $139 shipped. For comparison, most 5-tool combo kits run $199 at Home Depot right now with today’s deal marking one of the best prices we’ve tracked. You’ll find that this is the perfect starter kit as it gives you the ability to do a bit of anything. The bundle includes a tool that everyone should start with: a drill/driver. While impact drivers can send screws into wood or other materials faster, a drill/driver is more versatile all around. You’ll also get a handheld vacuum, circular saw, random orbital sander, and flashlight to round out the notable tool inclusions. Plus, there’s two 1.5Ah batteries included which work with all of RYOBI’s ONE+ lineup of tools. Keep reading for more.

Given that you’re saving around $60 with today’s lead deal, there’s some other items that we recommend picking up to finish out your kit. DEWALT’s 100 piece bit/drill set is crucial to fully leverage the drill/driver in today’s lead deal. You’ll find traditional bits like Philips, flat, and others in the kit, as well as various drills for a wide range of holes. Coming in at $50, this is a must-have for any DIYer, and we highly recommend picking it up.

For other ways to outfit your DIY kit, our tools guide is the place to look. As we get closer to Prime Day next month, there’s bound to be quite a few discounts that you’ll want to check out for overhauling your DIY setup. Speaking of, we’re already seeing a number of Prime Day early discounts hit ahead of the shopping event, so be sure to swing by our hub to find all the ways you can save.

RYOBI 5-tool Combo Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18V ONE+ Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit with (2) 1.5 Ah Compact Lithium-Ion Batteries, Charger, and Bag. The ONE+ Drill/Driver features a 1/2 in. heavy duty single sleeve keyless chuck with 24-position clutch to match your drilling and driving needs. The ONE+ Hand Vacuum has a powerful motor and a dual-filter system that captures material for removal and provides exceptional suction power. The ONE+ Circular Saw features front pommel handle for 2-handed operation and a left side blade for better cutline visibility. The ONE+ Random Orbit Sander delivers 10,000 orbits per minute (OPM) for a smooth, swirl-free finish on your work surface. The ONE+ Work Light features an ergonomic design that also has the capability of mounting on a 2×4. This 18V LED Light also has a rotating head for adjustable light beam direction.

