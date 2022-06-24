Huge limited time deal hits Seagate’s Razer RGB-compatible 5TB Drive at $78 (Reg. $150)

GameStop is now offering the 5TB Seagate FireCuda Gaming Hard Drive for $77.98 shipped. Regularly $150, like it currently fetches at Best Buy and Amazon where it is has never dropped below $146, this is the lowest price we can find. We could see Amazon price match this offer at some point today but as of right now GameStop has the best price around and a notable one at that. This model delivers 5TB of game storage to your PC and other battlestation setups (not compatible with PS5) with a plug and play USB 3.2 Gen 1 cable alongside front-facing USB-C and USB-A ports. This model stands out with customizable RGB LED lighting that works alongside Razer Chroma RGB rigs to sync with all of your other compatible peripherals as well. Head below for more details.

At under $100, never mind $78, for 5TB of brand name hard drive space, you’re already looking at a particularly notable price drop and one of the lowest out there. But if you can make do with a smaller 2TB setup, this popular standard edition Seagate external drive is an even more affordable option at $62. It is not as inexpensive on a TB by TB basis, but it is less cash out of pocket right now.

If the inside of your batlestation needs an upgrade or you’re planning on building a new machine, we featured some solid price drops on CORSAIR’s latest Gen4 internal SSD lineup this morning. With models starting from $88 shipped, the 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB variants are now at the lowest prices we have tracked with up to 7,100MB/s speeds and the M.2 NVMe 1.4 treatment. Get a closer look at these price drops right here.

Seagate FireCuda Gaming Hard Drive features:

Light up your battle station with the FireCuda 5TB Gaming Hard Drive! This portable hard drive is perfect for gamers that need more storage for their favorite content. Personalize this gaming drive to fit your atmosphere with a fully customizable RGB LED lighting and Razer Chroma RGB compatibility. Its light weight design is great for when you need to be on the go. Plus, dual front-facing USB-C and USB-A ports enable you to connect and power all your peripherals in one place.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!