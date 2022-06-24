CORSAIR’s PC or PS5-ready 7,100MB/s Gen4 SSD all-time lows: 500GB $88, 1TB $140, more

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX 500GB M.2 NVMe PCIe x4 Gen4 Solid-State Drive for $98.99 shipped. While this is a new Amazon all-time low down from the regular $110, you can grab this one direct from CORSAIR marked down to $87.99 shipped right now instead. However, the 1TB and 2TB variants are now both at Amazon all-time lows and the best we can find with $139.99 and $269.99 price tags, down from the regular $160 and $300 respective listings. These are the latest internal Gen4 models from CORSAIR with up to 7,100MB/s speeds, an M.2 NVMe 1.4 interface, and a design ready for your PC battlestation or PS5 console. CORSAIR says they exceed “all Sony PS5 M.2 performance requirements.” Hit up our review for additional details and head below for more deals.

More CORSAIR internal SSD deals:

On the portable side of things, we are also tracking the WD_BLACK 500GB D30 Game Drive SSD matching the Amazon all-time low as well as this ongoing offer on the Crucial’s X8 anodized aluminum 1TB Portable SSD. This model has also now returned to the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon with a speed rating that rivals the big brand options at a lower $100 price point, 7.5-foot drop protection, and a vibration-proof anodized aluminum unibody core. Get a closer look right here.

CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX SSD features:

Extreme Gen4 Storage Performance on PS5: Expand your PS5 storage capacity with a PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD that delivers up to 7,100MB/sec sequential read and 6,800MB/sec sequential write speeds.

High-speed PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe 1.4 Interface: Using PCIe Gen4 technology for maximum bandwidth, the MP600 PRO LPX delivers incredible storage performance.

Capacities to Store Your Collection: Expand your console’s storage by 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, or a massive 4TB, fitting the needs of nearly any game library, whether you have four games or 40.

