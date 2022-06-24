Let your kids jump around on this 15-foot trampoline with safety net at $246 (Reg. $500)

Amazon is offering the Sportspower Outdoor 15-foot Trampoline with Safety Net for $246.01 shipped. Down from $500, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. There’s few things I miss from my childhood as much as jumping on the trampoline. It was always fun to do with friends and adding a sprinkler in the summer made it even more interesting. This trampoline measures 15-feet in diameter and even comes with a UV-resistant polyethylene netting that has a double-zip design. This means that your kids can bounce around without worry of falling to the ground and gives you extra peace of mind as well. Keep reading for more.

Like I mentioned above, the only thing that made the trampoline better was a sprinkler. So, why not pick up the Aqua Joe 3-Way Turbo Oscillating Lawn Sprinkler that’s available at Amazon for $16 right now? It goes under the trampoline and has the ability to move back and forth to soak the entire surface from the ground, making it a great choice for tons of summer fun.

When the kids come in from playing outside, it might be time for lunch. If so, have a fresh pizza ready and cut when you pick up Kitchy’s Pizza Wheel that’s on sale right now for under $7. That matches the 2022 low that we’ve tracked and makes this a great kitchen upgrade for the summer.

Sportswear Outdoor Trampoline with Safety Net features:

UV-resistant polyethylene netting has a double-zip design and allows your children to bounce around without the risk of falling out for worry-free use

Galvanized, rust-resistant steel frame and TenCate Permatron jump mat provide extra strength and the product has been tested to meet or exceed ASTM standards

Features high-quality springs to provide optimal bounce over time

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!