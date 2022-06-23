Cuisinart’s 1500W Electric Smoker hits one of the best prices of 2022 at $150, plus more from $100

Woot is now offering a series of notable price drops on grills and more starting with Cuisinart’s COS-330 Electric Smoker at $149.99. Shipping is free for Prime members but will run you an additional $6 otherwise. Regularly just under $208, it currently sells for $193 at Amazon where it hasn’t dropped below $169 in the last year. An arguably even easier to use option by comparison to propane models, this electric offering negates the need to worry about having a full tank and instead relies on readily available electricity to deliver delicious smoked meats to your cookouts this summer. Features include 548-square inches of interior cooking space, removable chrome cooking racks, a built-in thermometer for the perfect cook, and a 1500-watt heating element. Head below for more smoker and grill deals.

Over in the BBQ Woot sale event, you’ll find grills and smokers starting from $100 shipped alongside some accessories from $30. If you’re still looking to upgrade before the summer fully rolls in, this is a solid opportunity to do so without paying full price while leveraging your Prime membership for free shipping at prices lower than you’ll find directly on Amazon.

Check out this over $70 price drop we spotted on NutriBullet’s combo blender, then dive into our home goods guide for more grilling offers. This Amazon all-time low is still live on Masterbuilt’s Gravity Smart Charcoal Grill and Smoker alongside an ongoing price drop on Cuisinart’s portable pellet grill that makes for a feature-rich solution at the campsite as well as in the backyard. Get a closer look at this model right here.

Cuisinart COS-330 Electric Smoker features:

The spacious 548 square inch interior means there is plenty of room to smoke a variety of meats and vegetables. The vertical footprint makes it a perfect size for patios and barbecue kitchens. Three stainless steel racks can be easily removed for smoking large cuts of meat. Racks are dishwasher safe, making cleanup easy. Features easy-to-read thermometer on the front door for accessible monitoring of the internal temperature. Featuring a heating coil that provides the 1500-watt heating element able to produce a temperature from 100°F to 400°F easily controlled with a dial.

