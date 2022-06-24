Twelve South BookBook V2 leather covers for MacBook and iPad on sale from $63 (Save 20%+)

Amazon is now offering the Twelve South BookBook V2 for MacBook at $62.99 shipped. Normally fetching $90, this is a 30% discount that marks a new all-time low at Amazon. For comparison, our previous mention was sitting at 20%. Compatible with all of the latest 13-inch MacBooks, including the just-released M2 MacBook Pro and previous-generation M1 counterparts, Twelve South’s BookBook V2 cover wraps your device in a genuine leather build. Styled like a vintage book, the case has a zippered design as well as internal pockets for storing chargers and other small accessories. It’ll develop an healthy patina over time, as well. Head below for more.

Those rocking one of the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro, including the M1 model, can now save on the compatible BookBook V2 case. Courtesy of Amazon, Twelve South’s leather cover is now down to $64.80 from its usual $80 price tag. This is matching the best price of the year at 20% off and delivers all of the same stylings and features as noted above, just in a form-factor designed for Apple’s latest flagship iPad. It can also fit a Magic Keyboard, too.

And if you need to keep your EDC organized, Amazon lastly carries over the BookBook savings over to Twelve South’s CaddySack organizer. This one is down to $42.49 right now from its usual $50 going rate to hit the second-best price of the year. Twelve South’s CaddySack organizes all of the gear in your everyday carry with a leather exterior. On the inside, you’ll find various straps for securing all kinds of gear from cables and chargers, to dongles and more.

Twelve South BookBook V2 for MacBook features:

Designed, sold & supported by Twelve South, a family-owned small business in Charleston, South Carolina. Classic hand-crafted genuine leather creates a sophisticated carrying case for your MacBook. Tucked inside BookBook, your MacBook will be concealed as a vintage book

Two hardback book covers and a rigid spine protect MacBook with impact absorption. Plush, velvety interior to keep MacBook looking new while inside.

