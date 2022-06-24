UGREEN’s just-released 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 charging station sees first discount to $144

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its all-new 3-in-1 Charging Station with 15W MagSafe for $143.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Originally launching earlier this week at $160, today’s deal marks the first discount that we’ve tracked. While it comes with a premium price tag, today’s deal actually brings UGREEN’s offering below Belkin’s comparable charger. Delivering a 15W MagSafe puck, this multi-device charging station also packs 5W for both your Apple Watch as well as AirPods to ensure your entire Apple kit gets powered up overnight or at a desk. Not only that, but for iPhones older than the iPhone 12, you’ll find support for 7.5W charging. Just keep in mind that you’ll need at least a 30W USB-C PD charger to power the station. Keep reading for more.

Since you’ll need a 30W power source for this charger, it only makes sense to leverage your savings to pick up this wall brick for $17 on Amazon. It delivers the exact 30W that today’s lead deal requires in a compact form-factor, ready to be used at home or when traveling. Plus, you can always plug an iPad or MacBook Air into the charger in a pinch if you need to charge those devices.

Don’t forget that you can opt instead for ESR’s MagSafe charging stands from $30 right now if you don’t need 15W of power on iPhone. There are two options to pick from and both are down to new Amazon lows in the sale we tracked down yesterday.

UGREEN 3-in-1 Charging Station 15W MagSafe features:

Perfect to Fit and Escort for Safety: Equipped with the MFi-certified charging module, this 3-in-1 wireless charger allows a seamless MagSafe alignment, and to fast charge your devices while giving them reliable security protection. With multi-functional intelligent protect technology such as over-current protection, over-voltage protection and over-temperature protection as well as short-circuit protection, this UGREEN charging dock can offer you a whole new and joyful charging experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

