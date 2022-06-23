ESR HaloLock Shift and CryoBoost MagSafe wireless charging stands at new lows from $40

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesESR
New lows From $40

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is offering its new HaloLock Shift MagSafe Charging Stand for $29.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $40, today’s deal beats our previous mention by an additional $2 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve seen at Amazon. This charger is a great way to power your iPhone 12 or 13 series at a desk or side table. It utilizes MagSafe rings to snap your device into place and wirelessly delivers up to 7.5W of power to recharge with ease. On top of that, you can just grab the iPhone with the charger attached to the back and use it while it continues to get power without having to plug a cable in. Keep reading for additional ESR deals.

Also on sale from ESR’s official Amazon storefront is the company’s HaloLock 2-in-1 MagSafe Wireless Charger with CryoBoost at $49.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Also down $10 from its normal going rate of $60, marking the first discount that we’ve seen. While you’ll still only get 7.5W of wireless power to an iPhone, the built-in fan keeps your phone nice and cool which, in theory, could help it charge faster. When phones heat up, charging can slow down, and that’s exactly what the CryoBoost portion of this MagSafe stand aims to solve.

Further outfit your charging setup with a 3-pack of USB-C to Lightning cables that’s on sale for under $4.50 each in today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup. Each cable is MFi-certified and you’ll even find that they measure various lengths, ranging from 3- to 10-foot long.

ESR HaloLock Shift MagSafe Charging Stand features:

This MagSafe-Compatible charger stand gives you fast and easy magnetic wireless charging. Removable charging pad lets you instantly switch from hands-free viewing to hands-on use while you charge. Charging pad and mount hold your phone securely in place; combine with HaloLock case for the strongest magnetic lock. There’s also a weighted base keeps stand steady, with reusable adhesive pad for extra stability. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
ESR

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

mophie’s 7.5W MagSafe Wireless Charging Stand inc...
Refresh your home with popular Angry Orange Pet Odor El...
Govee launches new modular Glide Hexa Pro lighting pane...
Cuisinart’s 1500W Electric Smoker hits one of the bes...
Smartphone Accessories: 3-pack USB-C to MFi Lightning C...
Anker’s PowerHouse 200 powers your camping kit wi...
J.Crew’s Flash Event takes extra 50% off all swim...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Kingdom Rush titl...
Load more...
Show More Comments