ESR HaloLock Shift and CryoBoost MagSafe wireless charging stands at new lows from $40

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is offering its new HaloLock Shift MagSafe Charging Stand for $29.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $40, today’s deal beats our previous mention by an additional $2 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve seen at Amazon. This charger is a great way to power your iPhone 12 or 13 series at a desk or side table. It utilizes MagSafe rings to snap your device into place and wirelessly delivers up to 7.5W of power to recharge with ease. On top of that, you can just grab the iPhone with the charger attached to the back and use it while it continues to get power without having to plug a cable in. Keep reading for additional ESR deals.

Also on sale from ESR’s official Amazon storefront is the company’s HaloLock 2-in-1 MagSafe Wireless Charger with CryoBoost at $49.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Also down $10 from its normal going rate of $60, marking the first discount that we’ve seen. While you’ll still only get 7.5W of wireless power to an iPhone, the built-in fan keeps your phone nice and cool which, in theory, could help it charge faster. When phones heat up, charging can slow down, and that’s exactly what the CryoBoost portion of this MagSafe stand aims to solve.

Further outfit your charging setup with a 3-pack of USB-C to Lightning cables that’s on sale for under $4.50 each in today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup. Each cable is MFi-certified and you’ll even find that they measure various lengths, ranging from 3- to 10-foot long.

ESR HaloLock Shift MagSafe Charging Stand features:

This MagSafe-Compatible charger stand gives you fast and easy magnetic wireless charging. Removable charging pad lets you instantly switch from hands-free viewing to hands-on use while you charge. Charging pad and mount hold your phone securely in place; combine with HaloLock case for the strongest magnetic lock. There’s also a weighted base keeps stand steady, with reusable adhesive pad for extra stability.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!