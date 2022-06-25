Organize your garage this summer with two FLEXIMOUNT wall storage shelves at $135, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, FlexiSpot’s official Amazon storefront is offering a selection of its FLEXIMOUNTS garage storage organization products on sale up to 29% off. One of our favorite deals here is the 2-pack of 2- by 6-foot Wall Shelves for $135.20 shipped. For comparison, you’d normally spend $190 for this shelf kit and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen in years. Ready to give your garage a neat and tidy upgrade this summer, these shelves can hold up to 800 pounds to ensure they’re ready to withstand anything you set on them. There are essentially four 1- by 3-foot shelves for each tier and there is assembly required, so do keep that in mind. Plus, all of the hardware is included to mount it in the package, making it a solid choice for organizing your garage. Check out Amazon for additional deals and then keep reading for more.

If you’re not a fan of mounting stuff on the wall, check out the Amazon Basics Adjustable 4-Shelf Kit for $79. While these only support 87 pounds per shelf, collectively this system upholds 350-pounds. Just keep in mind that it measures 14- by 36-inches, not 24- by 72-inches like today’s lead deal.

While you’re organizing the garage, why not clean it out and replace some of your older gas-powered tools at the same time? Yesterday, we uncovered a deal on Greenworks’ 12-inch 40V electric chainsaw for $120, which normally goes for $150. It negates the requirement for gas or even 50:50 mix for a 40V G-Max battery, which is both better on your ears, health, and the environment.

FLEXIMOUNTS WallGarage Wall Shelf features:

The FLEXIMOUNTS Wall Shelf is made of heavy gauge cold rolled steel. The low-profile design fit with any decoriting, gives your home more storage space. It comes with all necessary harewares, and have gone through strict tests. Selectable size options available to purchase from FLEXIMOUNTS: 1’x4′; 1’x6′; 2’x4′; 2’x6′.

