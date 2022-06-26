Ticova’s Ergonomic High-Back Office Chair with adjustable lumbar support hits $200, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Ticova Furniture (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Ergonomic Office Chair for $199.99 shipped. Normally going for $250, this 20% discount marks a new 2022 low price we’ve seen. This high-back chair features adjustable lumbar support for your lower back with the headrest having tilt and height adjust as well. The armrests also feature three degrees of adjustment which are height, swivel, and linear adjustment that will all allow you to position them in the most ergonomic position. If you’ve been looking for a new chair for your home office, then this may be the one for you. Head below for more.

If you wanted to save some cash you could instead go with the very simple Amazon Basics Upholstered Low-Back Office Chair for $70. Here the back features padding unlike the mesh of the featured chair with a weight limit of 250 pounds, compared to the featured chair which can support 280 pounds. There is also height adjustment with a pneumatic piston and smooth-rolling casters so you can get around your office space. If you want a high-back option like the featured chair above, Amazon Basics still has you covered with the High-Back Executive Office Chair for $111. This bonded leather chair is fairly similar to the other Amazon Basics chair with an increased weight capacity of 275 pounds. The armrests do lack any sort of adjustment however and there is no adjustable headrest or ergonomic support features like the Ticova option above.

If you’re just starting to build out a small home office, then be sure to check out this deal on Convenience Concept’s White Trestle Desk for $114.50. This desk is constructed out of MDF and particleboard and features an integrated two-outlet power strip with two USB ports for charging your laptop, powering a lamp, and charging your other mobile devices.

Ticova Ergonomic Office Chair features:

You can adjust lumbar support height and depth; headrest height and angle; armrest height, angle, forward & backward; seat cushion height; tilting angle up to 130°and rocking resilience to your personal most comfortable position

Compared with all other ergonomic desk chairs’ plastic 1D armrest, our stainless electroplating metal 3D armrests with bigger, thicker & softer PU paddings are much more durable and best fit to your favorite position

Unlike other high back home office chairs’ small mesh headrest, our big curved foam headrest provides more comfortable neck and head support. Plus, our breathable mesh with strong tensile strength provides cool and comfortable back support, enabling long hours sitting relaxed without sweat

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!