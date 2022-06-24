Convenience Concept’s White Trestle Desk with power strip reaches new low at $114.50

Amazon is now offering the Convenience Concepts Designs2Go Trestle Desk in White for $114.66 shipped. Normally going for $156, this 26% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this colorway. Coming with two open shelves and a 20×47-inch desktop, this trestle desk is perfect for any small office with a built-in two-outlet power strip with two USB ports for powering your laptop, a lamp, and charging your mobile devices. The particleboard and MDF build of the Convenience Concepts desk means it can take the abuse that will come from everyday use for a long time to come. Head below for more.

Speaking of a desktop lamp, you could choose to go with the Yarra-Decor Bedside Lamp with USB port for $27 after the on-page coupon is clipped. This lamp comes with a nice round flaxen fabric shade to diffuse the light emitted from the included LED light bulb. The base comes with a built-in USB port that will add to the two already included with the desk above, plus touch controls are present for controlling the brightness of the light. You could also check out the Soundance Aluminum Laptop Riser for $29 to make sure your device has access to fresh, cool air. This riser can support laptops between 10- and 15.6-inches in size with rubber pads to prevent the laptop from slipping on the stand.

You could also check out the iOttie Velox MagSafe Charging Duo Stand for $51, the first sale dropping the stand to the all-time low price. This stand provides 7.5W of MagSafe charging for your iPhone 12 or 13 series handset and 5W of charging for your AirPods or similar earbuds.

Convenience Concepts Trestle Desk features:

Improve your workspace with The Designs2Go Trestle Desk with Charging Station by Convenience Concepts! This contemporary design has no age limits and combines simplicity and functionality all in one. Thanks to the large surface top; there is ample space for a student who is studying or for those working from home. The charging station conveniently located on the desktop includes two standard outlets and two USB ports which can charge a phone; tablet; laptop and more! In addition; the power supply cord is 6 feet in length giving this desk the flexibility needed when it comes to placement.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

