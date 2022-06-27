Anova’s wireless vacuum food sealer hits Amazon all-time low with deals from $39

Amazon is now offering the Anova Culinary Precision Port Handheld Vacuum Sealer for $39.99 shipped. While this is a new Amazon all-time low, you can score this for slightly less directly from Anova right now at $39.20 using code DAD20 at checkout. Regularly $50 at Amazon and more like $49 direct, this is a solid 20% off and the lowest price we can find. Designed for use with the brand’s Precision Port airway sealer bags, it is a far more affordable solution than some of its other sealer machines and arguably even easier to use. Along with the ability to ready foods for sous vide cooking, it can also be great for extending the shelf life of “meats, vegetables, cheeses, grains, coffee, and even leftovers all stay fresher, for longer.” It features a USB rechargeable lithium-ion battery that can handle “150 seals off a single charge.” More details below.

If you’re not partial to the brand name option (or just don’t want to purchase the Anova bags), take a look this Chefhandy model at under $30. This one will not only save you money on day one, but it also works with a wide range of more affordable third-party sealer bags and plastic that will save you even more for the duration of your time using it.

While we are upgrading our kitchen arsenals above, you might also want to dive into the now live Vitamix summer sale. Delivering up to $100 in savings across a variety of its high-end models, many of these deals are now matched or undercut at Amazon with up to 10 years of warranty protection in tow. You can take a look at everything on sale in today’s roundup and then hit up our home goods guide for more.

Anova Precision Port Handheld Vacuum Sealer features:

The NEW compact and cordless Anova Precision Port Handheld Vacuum Sealer is an ideal sealing solution for sous vide, food storage, or prepping meals. The integrated Precision Port suction valve works to easily and securely seal Anova brand vacuum bags and accessories with an Anova Precision Port airway.

KEEP IT FRESH: Along with sealing for sous vide cooking, vacuum sealing is a quick and easy way to extend the shelf life of most foods. Perishables like meats, vegetables, cheeses, grains, coffee, and even leftovers all stay fresher, for longer.

