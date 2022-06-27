Vitamix’s aircraft-grade steel blenders up to $100 off in new summer sale, deals from $290

We are now tracking some notable summer Vitamix deals starting from $290. Starting today, Vitamix has kicked off its summer sale on its official site and over at Amazon. You’re looking at up to $100 off its professional-grade blender solutions ranging from the more entry-level models all the way up to the most high-end solutions it offers. While purchasing a Vitamix is quite an investment, just about everything is now matching or beating the lowest prices we have tracked this year. Not only can they destroy just about any ingredient you throw at them with aircraft-grade stainless steel blades, they last about as long as they are pricey. While the higher-end models ship with lengthy 10-year warranties to protect that investment, even the more affordable models include 5-year guarantees. Head below for a closer look at the summer Vitamix deals.

Summer Vitamix deals

***Note: Most prices are matched on the Vitamix site except for the E310 model that is $10 less at Amazon.

Beyond the summer Vitamix deals above, we are also tracking a solid offer on Chefman’s 7-in-1 Toast Air Fryer Oven. This value-packed model undercuts the name brands while delivering a popular solution for countertop baking and air frying in a single unit. Now matching the Amazon all-time low for today only, you’ll want to jump on this offer as soon as possible before jumping into the rest of our ongoing cooking offers found right here.

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender features:

Summer Vitamix deals: Variable Speed Control: Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups

Pulse Feature: Layer coarse chops over smooth purées for heartier recipes, such as chunky salsas or thick vegetable soups.

The 48-ounce container is ideal for blending medium batches for small family meals. Cutting blades measuring 3-inch diameter to ensure a consistent blend every time. Electrical Ratings-120 V

Hardened Stainless-Steel Blades: Our aircraft-grade stainless steel blades are designed to handle the toughest ingredients, so from the first blend to the last, you get the same quality results. Cord length: 4.5 feet

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!