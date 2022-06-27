Greenworks 40V+USB Gold Box nets lowest ever prices on mowers ($183), chainsaws ($112), more

GreenWorks
$42+
Greenworks 40V USB

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a variety of Greenworks 40V yard tools, some of which have a USB backup battery port, at lowest ever prices. At 100/200Wh, these Greenworks batteries not only power the tools for a half hour and more, they can also be taken on the road as a huge battery backup for phones, tablets and even laptops. One battery will net dozens of full charges for devices like the iPhone which have a 12Wh battery for instance. Standout USB backup deals:

  • 19-inch deck mower 4Ah USB battery: $182.79 $249.99
  • 12-Inch Chainsaw 2Ah USB Battery: $111.99 $159.99
  • 16-inch Chainsaw 4Ah USB Battery: $176.79 $259.99
  • 15-Inch Torqdrive String Trimmer, 2Ah USB Battery: $118.99 $169.99

There’s also some outstanding deals on 40V battery items without the USB port.

  • 21-inch deck self propelled mower with 5Ah battery: $314.94
  • Add a cordless blower (tool only) $41.99
  • more!

Note, once you own a 40V Greenworks battery tool, there are 60+ tools that can be bought without a battery at much lower prices.

Greenworks 19-inch deck mower, 4Ah USB battery features:

  • CORDLESS LAWN MOWER – Get more done, faster, with Greenworks electric lawn mowers. This 40V push lawn mower provides the power you need with up to 30 mins of run-time on fully charged 4.0Ah battery (varies based on grass condition and operator technique)
  • DURABLE 19” STEEL DECK – The 19” steel deck allows you to handle large areas of grass quickly and easily. Brushless motor provides more torque, quiet operation, and a longer life.
  • VERSATILE – Single lever 7-position height adjustment for the best cut in all environments. The 2-in-1 design allows you to mulch and side discharge glass clippings.
  • MAINTENANCE FREE – This walk behind lawn mower is virtually maintenance free, with no gas, no oil, and no emissions. Push button start, quiet operation, and delivers gas-like performance.
  • PORTABLE POWER STATION – USB port in battery charges all portable electronic devices, including phones & tablets (40,000 mAh power bank). Great for camping, sporting events, and more. &3-year warranty to protect your investment.

