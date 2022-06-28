Amazon Basics foot pedal stainless steel trash cans hit 2022 lows from $46 (Up to $50 off)

Amazon is now offering some notable deals on its Amazon Basics stainless steel trash cans. You can score the Amazon Basics 50 Liter Soft-Close Trash Can for $79.99 shipped. This model has sold or between $110 and $130 for all of this year with today’s offer being the lowest we have tracked since before the holiday season in 2021. These stainless steel trash cans can be quite expensive – a basic 45 liter simplehuman will run you $180 – and because Amazon’s tend to follow suit to some degree, today’s offers are quite notable. This one delivers a D-shaped design that fits nicely against the wall alongside the hands-free foot lever and a “soft-close” lid that “reduces noise from opening/closing.” You’ll also find an interior plastic liner bucket as well as the “fingerprint- and smudge-resistant,” stainless steel exterior.” Head below for a more affordable option.

You can also score a similar Amazon Basics 20 Liter option marked down to $45.99 shipped right now. This one has sold for between $52 and roughly $65 and is also now at the 2022 Amazon all-time low. It has a nearly identical feature-set as the model above outside of the square form-factor and lighter capacity.

Alongside today’s over $100 price drop on the Vitamix odorless FoodCycler compost, we are also tracking notable price drop on the 8-quart Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer. Now down at $60 shipped for today only, this model can fetch as much as $150 at Best Buy and is currently sitting at the second-best price we have tracked this year. You can get a full run down of what it is capable of in this morning’s coverage and be sure to swing over to our home goods deal hub for additional kitchen and cooking offers.

Amazon Basics Stainless Steel Trash Can features:

50 liter / 13.2 gallon D-shape stainless steel trash can with hands-free foot lever

Soft-close lid reduces noise from opening/closing and extends product life span

Fingerprint-proof, smudge resistant, and durable stainless steel exterior

Heavy-duty interior plastic liner bucket can be easily removed for easy trash bag change and disposal

Non-slip rubber pads keep unit in place on all types of flooring

