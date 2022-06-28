Bring home 8 quarts of Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer down at $60 today (Reg. $110+)

Amazon is now offering the 8-quart Chefman TurboFry Touch Window Air Fryer for $59.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $150 over at Best Buy, this model more typically sits in the $90 to $110 range at Amazon where it is now at the second-best price we have tracked in 2022. Only once in the last year has it gone for any less. Chefman air fryers deliver some of the best bang for your buck in the product category and especially so when they see these sorts of daily deal price drops. This one features 8 quarts of cooking space large enough for a small family dinner or loads of side dishes to support your July 4th/summer cookouts with an adjustable temperature range up to 400-degrees. An LED shake reminder is joined by the easy-viewing window to keep an eye on your cook and a series of dishwasher-safe accessories. More details below.

Just for comparison’s sake, Instant’s mini Vortex model with a 2-quart capacity is only $10 less than today’s lead deal. But if you can make do with a smaller model, take a look at Chefman’s. It sells for $37 shipped at Amazon where it has become quite a popular option, once again highlighting the notable value for the price these models carry.

Alongside this morning’s offer on Yummly’s magnetic Smart Meat Thermometer that is now matching the 2022 Amazon low, our home goods hub is filled with notable kitchen upgrades to ensure you’re ready for summer cookouts and more. Some of the best deals of the year are now live on Breville home juicers and the combo Bluicer models with pricing starting from $80 and you can browse through eh lot of them right here.

Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer features:

Finally—an air fryer that has it all. The Chefman TurboFry Touch Easy View Air Fryer makes mastering weeknight meals easier than ever. Watch your food air fry to ultimate crispiness through the convenient front window. With effortless one-touch digital control and four built-in cooking functions, you can cook your favorite foods to the perfect fried finish, every time. No matter if you’re in the mood for crispy chicken, a medium-rare ribeye, or golden fries, this appliance helps you cook with confidence. The adjustable temperature of 200°F to 400°F and the ability to add or subtract time allow you to tailor your air frying.

