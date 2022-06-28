Apple launches $10 MCU summer movie sale alongside $1 HD rental and more

Apple’s latest movie sale is going live courtesy of iTunes this week, and getting you ready for Thor: Love and Thunder in the process. Discounting an assortment of nearly all the titles in the MCU, everything is down to $10 to go alongside a 4K $8 movie sale. Plus, you’ll be able to lock-in the usual $1 HD rental arriving for this week, as well. Head below for all of the markdowns.

Apple launches new MCU movie sale at iTunes

Throughout the latest iTunes movie sale, you’ll find just about every title in the MCU marked down to $10 or less each, which will all become permanent additions to your collection. That’s down from the usual $16 to $20 price tags that these movies routinely fetch and one of the first times this year that nearly everything has been discounted together in a single sale.

Avengers

Thor

Iron Man

Captain America

Everything else

Alongside of the world-saving superhero action offered by iTunes, Apple is also rolling over the savings to a collection of 4K hits at $8 each. Including everything from all-new releases to classics and more, these are down from $15 each and delivering the best prices of the year.

And to close out this week’s movie sale, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of The Addams Family 2. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released animated title starring Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, and Chloe Grace Moretz.

