Apple launches $10 MCU summer movie sale alongside $1 HD rental and more

Rikka Altland -
AppleMediaITunes
From $1

Apple’s latest movie sale is going live courtesy of iTunes this week, and getting you ready for Thor: Love and Thunder in the process. Discounting an assortment of nearly all the titles in the MCU, everything is down to $10 to go alongside a 4K $8 movie sale. Plus, you’ll be able to lock-in the usual $1 HD rental arriving for this week, as well. Head below for all of the markdowns.

Apple launches new MCU movie sale at iTunes

Throughout the latest iTunes movie sale, you’ll find just about every title in the MCU marked down to $10 or less each, which will all become permanent additions to your collection. That’s down from the usual $16 to $20 price tags that these movies routinely fetch and one of the first times this year that nearly everything has been discounted together in a single sale.

Avengers

Thor

Iron Man

Captain America

Everything else

Alongside of the world-saving superhero action offered by iTunes, Apple is also rolling over the savings to a collection of 4K hits at $8 each. Including everything from all-new releases to classics and more, these are down from $15 each and delivering the best prices of the year.

And to close out this week’s movie sale, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of The Addams Family 2. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released animated title starring Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, and Chloe Grace Moretz.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.
ITunes

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Apple discounts 2010s summer blockbusters to $10 or les...
Save 33% on the AORUS 43-inch 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor
Epic Arcade1Up Tron cabinet lights up the game room at ...
Havit’s mechanical gaming keyboards and mice see ...
These JBL wireless in-ear headphones with noise cancell...
Persona 5 Royal comes to Switch this October alongside ...
Samsung's new 3.2.1 Soundbar and Subwoofer hits $750
Google’s official 30W USB-C Fast Charger sees fir...
Load more...
Show More Comments