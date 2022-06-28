Backcountry July 4th Sale takes up to 50% off North Face, Mountain Hardwear, more

The Backcountry July 4th Sale is offering up to 50% off top brands including The North Face, Patagonia, Marmot, Mountain Hardwear, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the North Face Standard Insulated Vest that’s currently marked down to $59 and originally sold for $99. This vest is lightweight, highly-packable, waterproof, and it’s available in two color options. It features two zippered pockets to store essentials and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe for fall. Be sure to head below to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

