Backcountry July 4th Sale takes up to 50% off North Face, Mountain Hardwear, more

The Backcountry July 4th Sale is offering up to 50% off top brands including The North Face, Patagonia, Marmot, Mountain Hardwear, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the North Face Standard Insulated Vest that’s currently marked down to $59 and originally sold for $99. This vest is lightweight, highly-packable, waterproof, and it’s available in two color options. It features two zippered pockets to store essentials and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe for fall. Be sure to head below to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- The North Face Exploration Pullover $32 (Orig. $59)
- Patagonia Logo Long-Sleeve Responsibili-T-Shirt $36 (Orig. $49)
- The North Face Standard Insulated Vest $59 (Orig. $99)
- The North Face Gordon Lyons Pullover $36 (Orig. $89)
- Mountain Hardwear Crater Lake Top $38 (Orig. $55)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Backcountry On the Go Dress $29 (Orig. $65)
- Stoic Desert Dress $59 (Orig. $98)
- The North Face Aconcagua Pullover $123 (Orig. $189)
- Patagonia Shelled Synchilla Jacket $143 (Orig. $179)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!