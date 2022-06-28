Crocs July 4th Sale takes up to 50% off + extra 15% off your purchase with deals from $15

The Crocs 4th of July Sale offers up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 15% off your purchase with code EXTRA15 at checkout. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Classic Crocs Slides that are currently marked down to $19 and originally were priced at $30. This style is available in several color options and features a waterproof design that’s perfect for summer. They’re also lightweight and feature a cushioning for added comfort. With over 3,000 positive reviews, these shoes are rated 4.5/5 stars from Crocs customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Crocs include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Backcountry July 4th Sale that’s offering up to 50% off The North Face, Mountain Hardwear, and more.

