Crocs July 4th Sale takes up to 50% off + extra 15% off your purchase with deals from $15

Ali Smith -
FashionCrocs
50% off + 15% off

The Crocs 4th of July Sale offers up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 15% off your purchase with code EXTRA15 at checkout. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Classic Crocs Slides that are currently marked down to $19 and originally were priced at $30. This style is available in several color options and features a waterproof design that’s perfect for summer. They’re also lightweight and feature a cushioning for added comfort. With over 3,000 positive reviews, these shoes are rated 4.5/5 stars from Crocs customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Crocs include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Backcountry July 4th Sale that’s offering up to 50% off The North Face, Mountain Hardwear, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Crocs

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
adidas offers up to 50% off sitewide + $30 off orders o...
Backcountry July 4th Sale takes up to 50% off North Fac...
Dick’s Sporting Goods July 4th Sale takes up to 5...
GAP Factory takes up to 75% off sitewide + extra 50% of...
Havit’s mechanical gaming keyboards and mice see ...
These JBL wireless in-ear headphones with noise cancell...
Persona 5 Royal comes to Switch this October alongside ...
Samsung's new 3.2.1 Soundbar and Subwoofer hits $750
Load more...
Show More Comments