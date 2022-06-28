ELEGOO’s new Neptune 3 FDM 3D Printer with RSG leveling now available for pre-order

3D printing has become a great staple in the hobby and model-making community, and ELEGOO is now expanding its footprint with pre-orders becoming available for its new Neptune 3 FDM printer. This new printer expands upon the Neptune 2 with an upgraded RSG leveling system, a double-gear metal extruder, and more.

FDM 3D Printing involves taking a plastic filament, such as PLA, ABS, PETG, etc., and using a hotend to heat up and melt the plastic, deposit it onto the print surface. You do this for many layers and you eventually end up with a completed model. ELEGOO has many printers ranging from its entry-level Mars resin printers to its Neptune FDM line and is now expanding its collection with the Neptune 3.

One of the biggest additions to this new printer is the Resistive Strain Gauge (RSG) leveling system that allows the printer to touch points on the build plate to determine how it needs to adjust the printing height across the plate to account for imperfect leveling. This will increase the likelihood of successful prints as poor adhesion is one of the most common causes of failure.

In terms of build volume, the Neptune 3 is slightly larger at 220x220x280mm (220x220x250mm for the Neptune 2) with the extruder system being upgraded to utilize a double-gear system that increases the grip on the filament, which will lead to better printing and will make printing with flexible materials such as TPU a lot easier. Plus you will have a filament runout sensor that will pause your print if it no longer detects filament so you don’t ruin a part.

Some of the other upgrades that come with the ELEGOO Neptune 3 printer is the PEI magnetic build plate – PEI is a special coating that helps plastic material adhere that can help prevent warping that some materials are more prone to. Being magnetic means you will be able to remove the plate from the printer to disconnect printed parts by flexing the plate without disturbing the levelness of the main build plate. Unlike the Neptune 2, this new option comes with a removable touchscreen controller that allows for handheld use that is more ergonomic than a fixed touchscreen.

ELEGOO Neptune 3 3D Printer Availability

You can now pre-order this new FDM printer from ELEGOO now with the first batch option set to be delivered in July with the second batch set for August. The price is the same between the batches at $209.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

The addition of the RSG leveling system is going to make this a go-to option for beginners because it means your level of the build plate does not have to be perfect, which can become aggravating with failed prints and warping. I upgraded my Ender 3 printer with a dual-gear extruder, and it fixed many problems I was experiencing with printing, so I am pleased to see one is included with the Neptune 3.

