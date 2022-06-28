Gerber’s Torch II Tanto folding pocket knife reaches new 2022 low at $36 (Save $36%)

Amazon is now offering the Gerber Torch II Tanto Knife for $36.29 shipped. Normally going for $57, this 36% discount marks a new 2022 low price and is one of the lowest we’ve seen over the past year. With an overall length of 8.1-inches, this knife folds down to just 4.6-inches to be easily slid into your pocket so it can be a part of your EDC. The blade itself is made from 7Cr17MoV stainless steel with part of it being serrated for cutting through tougher material. The dual thumb stud allows for a one-handed opening with a finger flip that doubles as a finger guard. The handle is also constructed from stainless steel with a machine-textured G-10 insert for “excellent grip.” Head below for more.

If instead you want a knife with an exchangeable blade with a smaller size, you can check out the Gerber Gear E.A.B. Lite Pocket Knife for $10.50. This option features support for standard-size utility razor blades or 2.25-inch contractor-grade razers that can be swapped out once the blade gets worn. As Gerber states, this pocket knife is perfect for “a variety of tasks-from opening boxes to slicing rope.” You also don’t have to worry about cutting yourself as it folds into the handle with either blade option. There is a clip on one side that can either be used to hold the knife in your pocket or to keep your loose cash. When in its folded configuration, the knife measures just 2.8-inches long which is perfect for even smaller pockets.

Make sure your yard is lit up when it gets dark by adding the OLAFUS 5,500-lumen Motion-sensing Outdoor LED Flood Light at $29 to it. Working with tools in low light levels can be hazardous and this flood light can make sure you are seeing your work clearly.

Gerber Torch II Tanto Knife features:

Designed by Rick Hinderer, the Gerber Torch II features a matte black tanto blade with drop point, dual thumbstud for one-handed opening, and a finger flip that doubles as a finger guard. The partially serrated 3.5-inch blade is made of surgical-grade 7Cr17MoV stainless steel, while the stainless steel handle has machine-textured G-10 insert for an excellent grip. It includes a pocket clip for easy carry and storage as well as a lanyard attachment. The Torch II measures 8.25 inches when open and 4.75 inches when closed, and it weighs a svelte 5.7 ounces. Backed by a limited lifetime warranty.

