This 5,500-lumen motion-sensing outdoor LED light arrives before July 4 at $29 (Reg. $42)

OLAFUS (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 5,500-lumen Motion-sensing Outdoor LED Flood Light for $29.39 shipped with the code OLAFUS55 at checkout. Down from $42, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked at Amazon for an outdoor-rated floodlight of this brightness. This light arrives in time to be installed this weekend in “just three steps” when following the brand’s installation video. It adds plenty of light to your yard, only uses 55W of electricity, and even has a motion-sensing function which ensures it only comes on when needed. Plus, when it does trigger, it can stay on for up to seven minutes before turning back off again. Keep reading for more.

Of course you could instead opt for a pair of solar-powered floodlights that are available for $20 at Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. Outputting 450-lumens each, these lights can be placed anywhere around your property and require no wiring for install. Plus, there’s a built-in battery that’s recharged by the sun, making it extremely energy-efficient.

Keep your home secure while also illuminating the back yard by picking up eufy’s new Smart Floodlight Cam E that’s currently seeing its first discount to $170. Normally $200, this $30 discount also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and there are additional cameras on sale from $64 to help secure your home ahead of holiday travels.

OLAFUS Outdoor LED Floodlight features:

55W 5500LM Super Bright: Up to 550 squre feet light coverage, this led motion light can replace 400W halogen motion light, save up to 85% electricity bill.

Up to 65.6FT Sensing Distance: At 180° sensing angle, this triggered floodlight can detect movement to 20m maximum, remaining on for up to 420s after activation. Keep your home secure 24/7 and convenient.

Durable for Widely Use: Design with tough aluminum housing and IP65 waterproof, this white security light can withstand harsh weathers like rain, snow, and sleet. Durable enough to light your back yard, garden, front door, driveway, garage, farm.

