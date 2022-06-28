Havit’s mechanical gaming keyboards and mice see 1-day only sale from $21.50 at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, HavitDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its PC gaming peripherals on sale from $21.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick from the sale is the Mechanical Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo for $34.38. For comparison, this kit normally fetches $45 and today’s deal comes within $0.50 of its all-time low that we’ve tracked. Delivering a budget-focused mechanical keyboard that has an all-metal back panel and floating key design, you’ll find blue switches here for a clicky experience all around. Plus, the wired mouse offers up to 4,800 DPI and packs an RGB design. Check out Amazon’s landing page for more ways to save then head below for additional information.

Protect your desk with a bit of your savings toward this XXL mouse pad that goes on your desk. Available for $7.50 on Amazon, this mouse pad is the perfect home for your your new mouse and keyboard from today’s lead deal. It offers a slick surface for the mouse to glide around on and is also waterproof to keep your desk safe from spills.

Further upgrade your gaming setup by picking up Govee’s new modular Glide Tri Smart Light Panels while they’re on sale for $160 at Amazon. This is a full $40 below its normal going rate and marks only the second discount that we’ve seen so far. These Nanoleaf-inspried lights are a great way to give your gaming space a visual upgrade with the 10 included panels.

Havit Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo features:

Both keyboard and mouse with RGB lighting effect, 14 backlit modes gaming keyboard and 7 color effect gaming mouse, creates a cool and colorful game atmosphere to enhance the excitement of the game. Best for pc games.

With all-Metal Panel and floating keys design, the keys of keyboard trigger sensitively, all 104 keys have individual switches with full n-key rollover

Gaming mice with 6 Dots Per Inch levels available from 800/1600/ 2400/ 3200 / 4000/ 4800, can easily adjust the Dots Per Inch to match the mouse speed instantly for different game scenarios.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!