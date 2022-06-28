Customize Govee’s new modular Glide Tri Smart Light Panels at $160 (Save $40)

Govee’s official Amazon storefront now offers its just-released Glide Tri Smart Light Panels for $159.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $200, this is marking only the second discount since launching earlier this spring at $40 off. This is also the second-best price yet at within $10 of the low. Packed into a modular form-factor, the new Govee Glide Tri lights can be rearranged into a variety of designs to a Nanoleaf-inspired build. Each of the 10 included panels feature multi-zone color lighting for unique fade effects across the lights and different set lighting modes. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant out of the box thanks to Wi-Fi connectivity, these are an eye-catching way to add some color into your smart home. Head below for more.

If you’re not ready to stick a bunch of light panels up onto the wall, going with something like Govee’s Smart Floor Lamp at $100 is a great option to bring home some adjustable ambient lighting for less cash and less hassle. While you’re not going to be getting the modular design, this lamp can be placed in a corner, beside the TV, or really anywhere else to add a splash of color against the wall. It packs 1,000 lumens of brightness, as well as the ability to display multiple colors at a time.

As for the very latest from Govee, the brand just launched an even more unqiue series of on-wall lights. Sporting all of the same modularity as the lead deal, the new Glide Hexa Pro deliver an eye-catching 3D cube design. Now available for purchase with a launch discount attached, these will integrate with all of the same smart home platforms as the triangle version detailed above.

Govee Glide Tri Smart Light Panels features:

With RGBIC technology, each panel can display multiple colors at once. Its transparent shell allows the lights from your panels to transmit directly onto your walls with a unique fluorescent glow to create stunning effects in your home. Choose from dozens of recommended patterns in our app for your reference or design your unique triangle panel layout. Personalize your panels even more by selecting your colors and effects via the app. Create a one-of-a-kind modular decoration for your living room or bedroom.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!