HUANUO’s Dual Monitor mount with adjustable gas springs reaches low of $39.50 (Save 34%)

The official HUANUO storefront on Amazon is offering its Dual Monitor Stand with Adjustable Gas Springs for $39.51 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $60, this 34% discount marks the second-lowest price we’ve seen for this monitor outside a brief stint at $25 in 2021. Each arm on this mount supports a monitor up to 32-inches and up to 19.8 pounds in weight with support for VESA 75x75mm and 100x100mm mounting points. Monitor mounts create a much cleaner look and can save you desk space that could be needed for other gear and equipment you have with desk mounting handled by either the c-clamp or grommet clamp. You can even vertically stack monitors up to 27-inches in size. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the WALI Dual Monitor Desk Stand for $21 after the on-page coupon is clipped. This mount can take up to 27-inch, 22 pound monitors per arm with support for the VESA 75x75mm and 100x100mm mounting points. Just like the HUANUO option above, you mount it to your desk with either a c-clamp or grommet clamp with the grommet clamp requiring a hole through the desk to be used. Height adjustment with this mount is less adjustable in some ways with both monitors being tied to the same height.

Looking for an upgraded gaming monitor? Be sure to check out the ASUS TUF Gaming 24.5-inch 1080p 280Hz Monitor at $249 which has returned to its 2022 low price. The integrated NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility will allow for a tear-free experience while gaming at the high refresh rate this monitor is capable of.

HUANUO Dual Monitor Stand with Adjustable Gas Springs features:

Improve Your posture for Efficient Work – With the stand, the upper articulating gas spring arm reaches up to 26.18”(VESA center to desktop), freely choose the monitor height and comfortable posture for productive work.

Customize Your Monitor Combination – The adjustable arms and stand allow you to stack 2 monitors up to 27 inches, more convenient and efficient for design and data analysis work.

Fit for Your Monitors – Widely fits two 17″ to 32″ monitors with VESA mounting hole on the back from different brands. Support VESA 75×75/ and 100×100. Hold from 4.4lbs to 19.8lbs.

