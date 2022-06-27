Save $50 on ASUS’ 24.5-inch 1080p 280Hz TUF Gaming Monitor at its 2022 low price of $249

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS TUF Gaming 24.5-inch 1080p 280Hz Monitor for $249 shipped. Normally going for $299, this 17% discount, or $50 in savings, marks a return to the 2022 low price we’ve seen for this monitor. To pair with the 280Hz refresh rate this Fast IPS panel is capable of, ASUS has built-in NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility with Variable Refresh Rate ensuring every gaming session is fluid and tear-free. This monitor also meets the specifications of the VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification for an HDR performance that delivers “a wider color range and higher contrast than traditional monitors.” Connectivity is handled over the DisplayPort 1.2 input and the two HDMI 2.0 ports. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, Amazon is also offering the LG 24-inch 1080p 75Hz Monitor for $137. Normally going for $170, this 19% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen for this monitor. NVIDIA G-Sync is not present here, but instead, you will have access to AMD FreeSync which will also reduce screen tearing while retaining fluid movement in your games. While the featured monitor here is aimed more at gamers, this option from LG is designed for a wider audience with some features that will make casual gaming a more pleasing experience. If you’ve only ever used a 60Hz monitor, even 75Hz will be a noticeable improvement. One downside with the LG option here is the lack of ergonomic adjustments with the included stand, though you could choose to mount it on an arm like this VIVO option for $33.

Looking to upgrade your computer mouse? Be sure to check out this deal on the ROCCAT Kain 200 Wireless Gaming Mouse for $41, a near all-time low, and the ASUS ROG Chakram Wireless Gaming Mouse for $100, a new all-time low price.

ASUS TUF Gaming 24.5-inch 1080 280Hz Monitor features:

The 24.5” ASUS TUF Gaming VG259QM features Fast IPS technology, enabling 1ms (GTG) response time for sharp gaming visuals and high frame rates at 280Hz (overclocked) refresh rate. Enjoy a super-smooth gameplay with ASUS-Exclusive ELMB Sync Technology which enables motion blur reduction and adaptive-sync technology to be used simultaneously.

