Insta360’s latest One RS action camera packs dual 1-inch sensors and 6K30 recording

Today, Insta360 is announcing its One RS 1-inch 360 Edition Action Camera. As the brand’s first camera with two 1-inch sensors, the latest One RS is made to capture just about anything with up to 6K30 videos and 21MP photos. The 360-degree design ensures you never miss the shot, and there’s a lot to unpack about this unique camera, so let’s take a closer look below.

Insta360 One RS 1-inch 360 Edition captures it all

The latest Insta360 One RS 1-inch 360 Edition offers many of the same benefits that the traditional One RS 1-inch brings to the table, but with so much more. You’ll find that this is the brand’s first camera with dual 1-inch sensors instead of a single sensor or dual smaller ones. The lens mod was co-engineered with Leica as well, a brand known for its optical clarity.

You’ll find that it offers notable recording and capture options, with the ability to go up to 6K30 for video and 21MP HDR for photos with both 3:2 and 16:9 aspect ratios. The sensor also packs a low-light friendly design and this 360-degree action camera employs FlowState image stabilization.

The core module offers a touchscreen live-view display, which is reversible for selfie/vlog shots if that’s something you’re after. Plus, the mounting bracket and three-prong mount make it easy to attach this camera practically anywhere. The invisible selfie stick also disappears from view in recordings, making it seem like the camera is floating midair. Insta360 has also made the One RS 1-inch 360 Edition water resistant, and there’s a 1,350mAh battery built in as well.

The Insta360 One RS 1-inch 360 Edition is available for purchase at Amazon and B&H for $799.99, with shipping slated to begin toward the end of August.

9to5Toys’ Take

The Insta360 One RS 1-inch 360 Edition looks like it’s going to be one of the action cameras to beat on the market. A 1-inch sensor in an action camera is fairly notable, let alone dual 1-inch sensors. This really sets Insta360’s latest 360-degree action camera apart from its competition as a high-end, premium action camera. Plus, recording 360-degrees with a built-in water-resistant housing means you’ll be able to use this camera nearly anywhere without having to attach a secondary case.

All in all, if you’re looking for a do-everything action camera with high-quality sensors, 6K recording, and 360-degree capture, the Insta360 One RS 1-inch 360 Edition is probably one of the best on the market to fill those shoes.

