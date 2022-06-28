Motorola’s latest Moto G 2022 smartphones on sale at Amazon: Edge+ $100 off, more from $200

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Motorola’s latest unlocked Moto G 2022 smartphones headlined by the new Motorola Edge+ Android Smartphone 512GB for $899.99 shipped in several styles. Normally fetching $1,000, you’re looking at $100 in savings alongside the second-best price to date at within $17 of the all-time low. Everything for the new Motorola Edge+ is centered around a 6.7-inch 1080p 144Hz display that’s powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC – a first for Motorola. If the 512GB of storage wasn’t already an eye-catcher, there’s also 12GB of RAM to pair with the 4,800mAh battery. Not to mention 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and an included charger in the box round out the package with 3 years of security updates. All of the other details await in our launch coverage, too. Head below for more from $200.

Motorola’s latest 2022 handsets on sale:

Speaking of flagship Android smartphones, earlier this week we also saw the best price to date go live on one of Samsung’s latest offerings. Packing a folding form-factor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is now sitting at $1,250 following a notable $550 price cut at Amazon.

Motorola Edge+ features:

With the unparalleled performance of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 1 processor and instant all-pixel focus, motorola edge+ redefines the game so you can elevate yours. It’s time to blaze your own trail. Experience the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, Qualcomm’s fastest and most powerful processor. Fuel the next-generation features you’ll love, while enabling performance boosts such as advanced AI and a lightning-fast refresh rate. Power your faster 5G connections, elite gaming experiences, and the professional-quality cameras you crave.

