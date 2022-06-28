Shellbot SL60 Robotic Vacuum delivers premium features for less with discount to $222

High-end robotic vacuums don’t have to be expensive, and now thanks to this discount on the Shellbot SL60, they can even be affordable. Delivering premium features like LiDAR laser mapping, Alexa voice control, and an over 200-minute runtime, a discount that just went live makes this an even better buy.

Shellbot SL60 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner goes on sale

Entry-level robotic vacuums are hardly experience these days, but often times those who want high-end specs will have to shell out a pretty penny. Though, models like the Shellbot SL60 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner look to change that by offering plenty of the premium features for far less.

Everything starts with the 4000Pa Strong Suction system which allows this model to tackle everything from hardwood floors to plush carpet and more. To make the most of its over 200-minute runtime, Shellbot has also packed LiDAR features into the SL60 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner. This enable the laser-guided mapping features that ensure to can navigate your home while avoiding obstacles along the way. You’ll also find integrated mopping features, too.

Alongside all of its own cleaning capabilities, the Shellbot SL60 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner also packs some smart integrations to make sweeping even easier. For starters, the companion smartphone app allows you to adjust settings and configure the room mapping features, but that’s really just the start. Then you can command the robotic vacuum using your voice thanks to support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant control.

Here’s a closer look at the full spec sheet:

This smart robotic vacuum cleaner utilizes a ultra-high power brushless motor with suction up to 4000Pa.

Shellbot robot vacuum and mop combo adopts the cutting-edge AI recognition to avoid obstacle accurately, realize efficient and refined vacuuming and sweeping integration.

Cleaning is a breeze! The robot vacuum and mop combo provides with 2 cleaning options, including sweeping and mopping.

Save multiple maps, along with No-go zone and No-mop zone for each level to avoid certain area such as a child’s playing area.

App remote control allows you to adjust suction power, water distribution, and set up area cleaning etc. Once connected to Alexa, the robot vacuum responds to your voice orders immediately.

Adopted 5200mah high capacity batteries with working time up to 200 minutes, which is enough to clean the whole room in one charge.

All of that gets even better when you consider the sale that just launched, which delivers the Shellbot SL60 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for the best price yet. Courtesy of the brand’s official Amazon storefront, you can now score the autonomous cleaning solution for $221.89 shipped. Just clip the on-page coupon and then apply code SHELLBOT at checkout to redeem the price, which drops down from the $370 you’d more regularly pay.

