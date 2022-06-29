elago wraps your AirTag in adorable ice cream and avacado designs from $10.50 (New lows)

The official elago Amazon storefront is now offering its Ice Cream AirTags Case from $10.44 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the 5% on-page coupon as well. This one hit Amazon at $14 back in April and now sells for $13 directly from elago with todayâ€™s deal about $1 under our previous mention for the lowest price we have tracked at 25% off. Delivering elagoâ€™s usual silicone treatment, it wraps your Apple item tracker in a deliciously vibrant ice cream design. Not only does it protect your AirTag from bumps and scratches but it also features a keychain loop so you can affix it to just about anything.Â More deals and details below.

While youâ€™ll also find elagoâ€™s adorable avocado case now at the Amazon low of $10.99 Prime shipped, down from the regular $15, you can save even more with its basic offerings. The simple black silicone AirTag case starts at $8 Prime shipped and delivers much of the same feature set as the aforementioned models, just without the colorful pop designs.Â

If you prefer to take the first-party route, we are also still tracking some solid price drops on Appleâ€™s official leather and silicone AirTag Loops starting from $21 Prime shipped in various colorways. You can get a closer look at those deals right here and be sure to dive into our collection of the best AirTags cases out there for more options.Â

elago Ice Cream AirTag Keychain Case features:

Elago is paving the way for new accessories compatible with airtags! One of the first designs to be created from scratch is the ice cream case, which holds your tracking device securely while protecting it from everyday use and drops! Unlike other cases that are boring, doesnâ€™t hold the tracker, and doesnâ€™t protect well, the ice cream case was created so that you can have something sweet with you all the time â€“ all while providing a perfect fit and excellent protection from daily use!

