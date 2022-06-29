KeySmart Tile-tracking key holder now matching 2022 low at $60 (40% off), more from $14

KeySmart’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Max Trackable Key Organizer for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this Lightning deal at 40% off will be live from now through the end of the day or until stock runs dry. Today’s deal is matching the 2022 low at $5 under our previous mention as well. This handy piece of EDC houses up to 14 keys in a neat fold-out mechanism with a built-in flashlight and an integrated multi-tool. This model also carries Tile tracking capabilities to help make sure you never lose your keys again. You can locate your “misplaced KeySmart Max by simply going to the Tile App in your paired iOS or Android phone, and trigger to make your keys play a tune so you can find them faster.” The same goes for zeroing-in on a lost phone as well. Additional details below along with the marked down standard model from just over $14.

If a more basic model will do the trick for your needs, the standard KeySmart Compact Minimalist Pocket-Sized Key Holder is starting from $14.39 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 after you clip the on-page coupon. This one can go for as much as $25 and is now at one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked on the blue colorway. It delivers a similar setup that can hold the same amount of keys, you just won’t get the high-tech tracking, flashlight, or multi-tool with this model.

In case you missed it, Bellroy also entered the key organization market back at the tail end of March with its eco-tanned leather Key Case and multi-tool combo for your EDC. It provides a more classic-looking solution with your choice of adding in the brand’s new multi-tool to the mix as well. Get a full breakdown of how it all works in our launch coverage.

KeySmart Max Trackable Key Organizer features:

Never lose your keys again with the world’s most powerful smart key holder and organizer. Make your keys compact, organized, and never lost! Truly, your most advanced and smart EDC mate available today.

Includes the top selling Tile Smart GPS Tracking and Locator Technology. Tile trackers help you to locate your misplaced keys or track on a map in the free Tile App.

Find your misplaced KeySmart Max by simply going to the Tile App in your paired iOS or Android phone, and trigger to make your keys play a tune so you can find them faster.

