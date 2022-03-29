Bellroy intros new eco-tanned leather Key Case and multi-tool combo for your EDC

Today we are taking a look at the new Bellroy Key Case and Tool. The brand, known for its EDC and tech accessories like the antimicrobial Tech Kit gear organizer we reviewed previously and its iPhone 13 cases, is introducing its new leather key holder and pocket multi-tool today. Featuring much of the design sensibilities found in the rest of its extensive lineup of carry kit and tech accessories, it has sourced hardened steel and “warm” eco-tanned leather for its new Key Case and Tool pocket gear. Head below for a closer look and more details.

New Bellroy Key Case and Tool

The Bellroy Key Case is essentially a nice leather home for your most-used keys. It makes use of an adjustable winder to create enough friction to neatly house between three and five keys, leaving them easily accessible with the flick of your thumb by way of the built-in flipper mechanism. It also sports a detachable cord loop to secure a larger car keys or an entry FOB as well.

The Key Tool is designed to fit perfectly in our Key Case and Key Covers, so your pockets are protected, and help is always close at hand.Unlock your world with the flick of a thumb, and get out of jams in a pinch, with the made-for-each-other Key Case and Key Tool.

The Bellroy Key Case is made from what the brand refers to as a “durable flex polymer and premium, eco-tanned leather, with stainless steel hardware.” The “100% hardened” stainless steel and finger print-resistant Key Tool delivers a 4-in-1 design housing a flathead screwdriver, small flathead screwdriver, bottle opener, and box cutter. You can purchase them separately or as part of slightly discounted bundle.

Keys are for opening doors, not parcels or bottles. But this purpose-built tool stacks among them, to take on those jobs and more.

Now available directly from the Bellroy site, the leather Key Case sells for $55 on its own in five different leather colorways and you can grab the Key Tool separately for $19 – the Key Case carries three keys and the tool or five keys without. Or, you can score the Key Case + Tool for $69, saving you a few bucks from purchasing them individually.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!