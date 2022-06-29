Nike takes up to 30% off new activewear markdowns: Dri-FIT, Jordan, Air Max, more

Nike is offering up to 30% off new activewear markdowns. Prices are as marked. Nike Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Hit the links in style with the Dri-FIT Vapor Golf Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down from $45, which is $20 off the original rate. This shirt is available in an array of fun color options and has a sweat-wicking fabric for added comfort. It also has a lot of stretch for your golf swing and drapes nicely when worn untucked or stay tucked-in. There is a large logo on the sleeve as well as a two-button design at the collar. Be sure to score additional deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

The most notable items for men include:

The most notable items for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!