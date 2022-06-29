Nike takes up to 30% off new activewear markdowns: Dri-FIT, Jordan, Air Max, more

Nike is offering up to 30% off new activewear markdowns. Prices are as marked. Nike Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Hit the links in style with the Dri-FIT Vapor Golf Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down from $45, which is $20 off the original rate. This shirt is available in an array of fun color options and has a sweat-wicking fabric for added comfort. It also has a lot of stretch for your golf swing and drapes nicely when worn untucked or stay tucked-in. There is a large logo on the sleeve as well as a two-button design at the collar. Be sure to score additional deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
The most notable items for men include:
- Dri-FIT Vapor Golf Polo Shirt $45 (Orig. $65)
- Air Max 2090 Shoes $77 (Orig. $140)
- Dri-FIT ADV Vapor Golf Top $81 (Orig. $110)
- Renew Ride 3 Road Running Shoes $55 (Orig. $75)
- Jordan Jumpman Fleece Pants $49 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
The most notable items for women include:
- High-Support Padded Zip-Front Sports Bra $43 (Orig. $70)
- One Luxe Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings $45 (Orig. $90)
- Air Force 1 Fontanka Shoes $77 (Orig. $130)
- Dri-FIT ADV Ace Golf Polo Shirt $63 (Orig. $85)
- Air Max 2017 Running Shoes $140 (Orig. $190)
- …and even more deals…
