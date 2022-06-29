Samsung Galaxy Watch 4/Classic deliver Wear OS starting at $190 (Save $60+)

Today only, Woot offers the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 44mm GPS Smartwatch for $199.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Normally fetching $280, today’s offer amounts to $80 in savings, undercuts the competing Amazon price cut by $50, and marks the best price in over 2 months. The 40mm style is also on sale for $189.99, down from $250. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 arrives centered around Wear OS to deliver the company’s latest fitness tracking experience. Backed by 40-hour battery life, there’s a familiar rotating bezel design that pairs with an array of new internal sensors. The new BioActive sensor can monitor optical heart rate data alongside electric heart and Bioelectric Impedance, while the Body Composition feature keeps tabs on muscle mass, basal metabolic rate, and more. Our hands-on review notes how it sticks the landing, but then be sure to head below for more.

Today’s sale at Woot is also discounting the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm version. Now on sale for $289.99, you’d typically pay $350 with today’s offer marking the best price in a few months at $60 off. Rocking all of the same features as the lead deal, the differences on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic come down to appearances, as you’ll find a more premium and stylish stainless steel case. Otherwise, it’ll monitor workouts and your overall health just the same.

Alongside the wearables in Samsung’s stable, this week has also saw a flagship handset from the brand go on sale. Delivering a new all-time low of $550 off, foldables are finally more affordable thanks to this price cut on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G. Delivering a 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display with secondary screen on the outside, the price drop to $1,250 makes now the perfect time to try out all of the unique folding functionality.

More on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4:

Better insights to reach your fitness goals get more out of every mile thanks to built-in pace coaching on the Galaxy Watch ; Its advanced sensors keep your pace to help you better achieve your run goals One charger, two devices. Simultaneously power up your favorite pair of devices to enjoy together — whether that’s your phone and Galaxy Watch or your Galaxy Watch and earbuds. At night, simply place to charge and you’ll be set for the next day.

