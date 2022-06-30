Expand your shop tool collection with this Bosch 18V 2-tool combo kit at 2022 low of $133

Amazon is now offering the Bosch 18V 2-tool Combo Kit for $132.99 shipped. The price for this kit has been fluctuating around $165 recently, making this a 19% discount and a new 2022 low price as well as being the lowest price we’ve seen in the past year. This kit comes with both an Impact Driver and a Drill with two 2.0Ah batteries to power both drills so you can be ready for whatever work you have coming up. You’ll see high-torque speeds up to 500RPM with the drill and up to 1,500-inch-pounds of torque being delivered with the impact driver for practically any application. If you’re just starting to build out your tool collection, you can be satisfied in knowing these 18V batteries can be used with other compatible Bosch tools. Head below for more.

While you may have these new drills, you’ll still need various drill bits and drivers to actually work. Bosch has its own set of Impact Tough Screwdriving Bits in a 44-piece kit for $26. These bits utilize an extender torque zone to withstand more abuse without breaking like standard bits with high-visibility sleeves for “greater user convenience.” The tips on these bits are created using a CNC process that leads to tighter tolerances, or “less cam-out,” than those that are forged. The case these bits come in is also different than most with the customizability of the bit clips snapping in and out so you can make one case to rule them all. Bosch also makes a 34-piece Drilling and Driving Set for $15 that will pair nicely with the drill and impact driver you get with the kit above.

Be sure to stop by our tools hub for the latest deals on new shop tools and other similar items. If you find yourself working outdoors a lot or are dealing with lots of packages, you may find the Gerber Gear Key Compact Keychain Knife at $17 useful. You also get the benefit of the brand’s lifetime warranty when you pick up this knife.

Bosch 18V 2-tool Combo Kit features:

The Bosch CLPK232-181 18 V Cordless Combo Kit provides economical yet professional drilling and driving flexibility with two complementary tools in a great combination package. This kit includes the Bosch DDS181-02 Compact Tough 1/2 In. Drill/Driver and the Bosch 25618 1/4 In. Hex Impact Driver. The drill/driver provides ideal RPM for high-torque (0-500) and high-speed (0-1,700) situations. The impact driver is a fastening and driving machine delivering 1,500 In.-Lbs. of torque. Both tools have advanced electronic motor and cell protection to help prevent overheating and overloading.

