Add Gerber's Mini Keychain Knife with lifetime warranty to your EDC at $17 (Matching 2022 low)

Justin Kahn
Reg. $20+ $17

Amazon is now offering the Gerber Gear Key Note Compact Keychain Knife for $17.06 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $27 and currently on sale for $21.50 directly from Gerber, it more typically sells in the $20 range at Amazon where it is matching the 2022 low we have only tracked once before today. This model delivers both a cutting and scraping edge to your EDC in a form-factor small enough for your keychain. The dual-use blade is deployed with a starter tab and secured in place with a “nail flick” while shipping with the brand’s usual lifetime warranty. More deals and details below. 

More ongoing EDC pocket knife and tool deals: 

Another handy addition to your EDC would be Samsung’s new 2022 model 300MB/s USB-C Flash Drives now that they are at new all-time lows. But if it’s the adventure-ready gear you’re after, check out today’s 50% price drop on this 4-pack of Everready 300-lumen LED flashlights. Now down at just $3 a pop, you can get all of the details on this offer in this morning’s deal coverage

Gerber Gear Compact Keychain Knife features:

  • Throw It In Your Pocket Or On Your Keys And Forget It; With It’S Compact Design, The Key Note Was Intended For This Very Purpose: To Be On Hand When You Need It For Daily Tasks
  • The Dual-Purpose Blade Caters To Two Separate Needs, With Cutting And Scraping Edges
  • When In The Open State, The Blade Is Secured With An Easy-To-Operate Liner Lock
  • Aluminum Scales Stand Up To Daily Abuse

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

