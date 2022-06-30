Brim’s die-cast stainless steel 19 Bar Espresso Machine now up to $150 off via Amazon at $250

Amazon is now offering the Brim 19 Bar Espresso Machine for $249.99 shipped. Regularly up to $400 for most of this year, it has started to drop in price over the last couple months and is now as much as $150 off the going rate, matching the Amazon 2022 low, and within $10 of the best price we have tracked this year elsewhere. Entering with a notable stainless steel design at a price well under the comparable Breville machines, this one looks great on the countertop if you ask me while delivering a simple-to-use espresso setup. The 19 Bars of pressure and 1250-watt thermal coil system are joined by a swivel action dry steam wand for “café quality texturized microfoam” as well as an on-demand hot water dispenser. The die-cast top-mounted cup warming plate is a nice touch as well. Head below for more details.

Update 6/30 @ 9:48 AM: Amazon is now offering the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine in multiple colors for $254.99 shipped. Down from $300, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked at Amazon for both colors on sale today.

A more affordable solutions comes by way of the Gevi Espresso Machine. This one is now selling for $120 shipped on Amazon with a nearly comparable setup including a 15 Bar pump, foaming steam wand, 1100 watts of heating power, and the far more modest price tag.

If you’re focused on the cold brew now that the summer has rolled in, yesterday’s deals on the Ninja DualBrew might be a better fit for you. Available in new and refurbished condition with a solid warranty directly from Ninja, it is now starting from under $112.50 shipped with the ability handle both ground beans and pod brewing alongside a dedicated over-ice setting as well. All of the details you need are right here.

Brim 19 Bar Espresso Machine features:

HOME ESPRESSO: Stable high pressure Italian pump with gauge indicator & low pressure pre-infusion for balanced extraction. The 1250 watt thermal coil system provides consistently hot espresso for your enjoyment.

MICROFOAM WAND: Featuring a powerful thermal coil system and commercial style 360 degree swivel action dry steam wand for café quality texturized microfoam, this machine also includes a hot water dispenser and heated die cast top plate to keep cups warm.

ACCESSORIES: Includes portafiller holder, 1 and/or 2 cup filters (pressurized & non-pressurized), 120z stainless steel milk frothing pitcher, filter cleaning tool, metal tamper & measuring scoop.

THE ART OF COFFEE: Grinding to perfection. Measuring with precision. Mastering the brewing process. Our engineers at Brim have reinvented and simplified the instruments of artisan coffee making.

