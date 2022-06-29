Ninja’s cold brew-ready dual coffee maker now up to $88 off: Refurb $112.50, new $160

As part of its 4th of July blowout sale, BuyDig is now offering the Ninja refurbished DualBrew 12-Cup Drip and Single-Serve Coffee Maker for $112.46 shipped after you hit “[Clip this coupon]” on the listing page (or use code RB10 at checkout). Regularly $200 new, this is well below the $129 Amazon renewed price and the lowest we can find. You’ll also find a $40 on-page coupon for a new model on Amazon dropping the total down to $159.99 if you would prefer to take that route. Despite its name, this model supports three brewing styles including classic, rich, and over ice for all of your cold brew needs this summer. Another notable touch here is the ability to handle both ground coffee and pod brewing in various cup sizes directly into your mug or the glass carafe. Today’s refurbished unit ships with a 6-month Ninja warranty. Head below for more details.

A more affordable way to bring home a Ninja coffee maker is with the stainless steel CE251 Brewer and 12-cup Glass Carafe. It sells for $80 shipped on Amazon to bring that Ninja-style design to your kitchen countertop for less. This one isn’t quite as versatile a solution as our lead deal – you won’t get the over ice setting and it can only handle ground beans – but it is quite a popular option that will save you some cash.

Browse through the rest of your kitchen offers over in our home goods deal hub, the entire BuyDig 4th of July blowout sale right here, and check out more of the highlight holiday sale events below:

Ninja DualBrew coffee machine features:

FASTER BREWING: Brew coffee pods faster than the leading K-Cup coffee maker upon startup.

DUAL COFFEE MAKER: Grounds and pods coffee system with 9 grounds brew sizes (Small Cup, Cup, XL Cup, Travel Mug, XL Travel Mug, ¼ Carafe, ½ Carafe, ¾ Carafe, or Full Carafe) in addition to 4 traditional pod brew sizes (6, 8, 10, or 12 oz.).

3 BREW STYLES: Select Classic, Rich, or Over Ice for your grounds or coffee pods.

MAKE ICED COFFEE: Brew fresh over ice for flavorful iced coffee that’s never watered down.

KEEP WARM FUNCTION: Adjustable warming plate keeps coffee warm for up to 4 hours.

