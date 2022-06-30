Google Nest Outdoor Cam packs 2,400-lumen floodlights at low of $200 (Save $80)

Several retailers are now offering the Google Nest Outdoor Floodlight Cam for $199.99 shipped including Amazon, Adorama, and B&H. Normally fetching $280, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low at $80 off. This is one of the first discounts overall, as well. Armed with a weather-resistant build, the latest Google Nest Cam Outdoor can be mounted outside to survey your property with its 1080p sensor and night vision support. Its internal battery means you don’t have to run any wires, either. Not to mention the entire package sports a pair of attached 2,400-lumen floodlights that round out the security feature set. Our hands-on review offers some additional details, too. Head below for more.

Even as rare of a discount as this is on Google’s outdoor solution with built-in floodlights, that functionality might not be worth the steep price tag. Though if you’re just looking for a more affordable alternative altogether, the Google Nest Cam Indoor lets you expand the Assistant setup with a more affordable $80 price tag. Bringing home one or even two of these will set you back far less than the lead deal and offers 1080p feeds with a wired, indoor design.

But then go check out the early Prime Day discounts that went live this morning on Amazon’s lineup of Blink gear. Expanding your smart home securitiy system with a range of video doorbells, indoor cameras, and weather-resistant packages with built-in floodlights, everything starts at $30. These are all either new all-time lows or matching the best prices to date, as well.

Google Nest Outdoor Floodlight Cam features:

Check in anytime or see what happened with 3 hours of free event video history. Add a NestAware subscription for up to 6 days of video history. The Nest Cam security camera is weather resistant & wireless, so it’s designed to go almost anywhere from the living room to the backyard. If something happens, you can talk and listen through your seurity camera or call you local emergency service directly from the Google Home app.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!