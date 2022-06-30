Hoover’s compact PowerDash Pet Carpet Cleaner reaches new low at $59 (Save 34%)

Amazon is now making it easier to keep your home fresh with its deal on the Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner for $59 shipped. Normally going for $89, this 34% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this carpet cleaner. This lightweight cleaner is “small but mighty” with the dual tank design that makes it easier when filling and emptying and the antimicrobial brush tackling pet messes and odor. One downside of carpet cleaning is having wet floors, but this Hoover uses HeatForce technology to help dry the carpet quicker after cleaning so you can forget the feeling of wet carpet and get back to enjoying your fresh floor. Head below for more.

When it comes to carpet cleaners, there aren’t many options at or below this price point from reputable brands. You can further enhance the cleaning by adding some carpet shampoo to the water tank before you get started. Hoover has a couple of different options with one being the Renewal Deep Cleaning Carpet Shampoo for $15. This shampoo will get down into the carpet to loosen grime and refresh it with a fresh linen scent to fight any odors that may remain after cleaning. While this option will work well for most people, those with pets may be more interested in Hoover’s Paws and Claws Deep Cleaning Carpet Shampoo with Stainguard at $20.50. What sets this shampoo apart from the previously mentioned option is the enzymatic cleaning ingredients that “attack and helps break down pet messes and stains, including urine, feces, and vomit.”

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for all the latest deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. For instance, take the KitchenAid Digital Countertop Air Fry Oven for $181.50, a new 2022 low price outside a brief stint at $180 in early January. It delivers the classic KitchenAid aesthetic while serving as a no-flip air fry system with eight other cooking methods.

Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner features:

The Hoover PowerDash Pet Carpet Cleaner easily tackles pet messes and everyday stains while delivering 2X More Cleaning Power than the leading lightweight carpet cleaner. Our new PowerSpin Pet Brush Roll provides a powerful clean for high traffic areas and small spaces. This easy-to-use pet carpet cleaner delivers a compact and lightweight design for efficient cleaning and storage. Plus, the PowerDash is designed with HeatForce power, to deliver even faster drying for any space. Ideal for your pet carpet cleaning needs!

