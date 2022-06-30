KitchenAid’s 9-in-1 Countertop Air Fry Oven sees rare price drop to $181.50 (Reg. $220)

Amazon is now offering the KitchenAid Digital Countertop Air Fry Oven for $181.49 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $220, this is the lowest price we have tracked all year outside of a brief $180 offer back in early January and the lowest we can find. It is currently marked down from $220 to $190 directly from KitchenAid for comparison’s sake. Delivering that clean KitchenAid aesthetic with a touch of retro flare, this is its countertop oven with a 360-degree, no-flip air fry system that joins eight other cooking functions including bread proofing and dehydration. Great for “sheet cakes and full one-pan dinners,” it can also be a much faster option that your main range with a 40minute pre-heat time. More details below. 

If the KitchenAid vibes aren’t getting you excited, take a look at the Instant Pot Omni 18L Air Fryer Toaster Oven. This one delivers nearly as many cooking modes in a more affordable $158 shipped package on Amazon right now. Five custom toasting levels, built-in air fry action, and a stainless steel exterior make this a notable lower-cost solution. 

For an arguably more versatile all-in-one option, take a look at Ninja’s Foodi 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker Air Fryer. This model is still matching the Amazon all-time low with new and refurbished listings starting from $90. Just be sure to also scope out the now live Vitamix summer sale with some of its pro-grade blenders sitting at some of the best prices of the year alongside as much as $100 in savings

KitchenAid Digital Countertop Air Fry Oven features:

  • No flip, perfect air fry creations with the No-Flip Air Fry Basket and 360° Air Fry System for everything from fresh cut french fries, delicate fish and more – perfect every time, with no flipping
  • Even-Heat Convection Technology – top and bottom heating element design and convection fan ensure the inside of the oven is heated to, and stays at the right temperature
  • Large capacity to create – From a sheet cake, to full one-pan dinner (9 x 13” baking pan included), one 12″ pizza, or up to 2 full size chickens (3.4 lbs each)
  • 9 essential cooking settings, from proofing and dehydration, to toasting and air frying, now you can create anything you can imagine
  • Fast Preheat – ready to bake in under 4 minutes

