Masterbuilt’s 30-inch digital electric smoker with side load chip tray falls to $158 at Amazon

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonHome GoodsMasterbuilt
Reg. $200 $158

Amazon is offering the Masterbuilt 30-inch Digital Electric Smoker for $158.10 shipped. Down from a normal $200 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen in over a year. While most smokers in this price range aren’t normally thermostatically-controlled, and generally are pretty bare-bones in features, this model packs a digital temperature control, timer, and even the ability to reach 275ᵒF. On top of that, the side wood chip loading system means you don’t have to open the door to add more chips, something most smokers require you to do which causes heat and flavor to leave the cooking chamber. You’ll also find that it can hold two turkeys, four pork butts, four racks of ribs, or six chickens. Keep reading for more.

Spend some of your savings on this 2-pound bag of Oklahoma Joe’s apple wood smoking chips, which can be picked up for just $7.50 at Amazon. I love the way apple wood gives a sweet flavor when smoking chicken and a two pound bag will last you through several cooks, making it a worthwhile investment up front.

For a more premium experience, you’ll find that Traeger’s pellet grills deliver on all fronts. On sale at up to $150 off right now, you’ll find both a WiFIRE-equipped and traditional pellet grill available from $600 at Amazon. Both models offer quite a few cooking options, including both grilling and smoking thanks to the onboard temperature system.

Masterbuilt Electric Smoker features;

  • Digital panel controls on/off, cooking temperature and time 
  • Electric Smoker dimensions – 20.47″ W x 19.88″ L x 33.26″ H | Max temperature setting – 275ᵒ F | Inside capacity – 2 Turkeys, 4 Pork Butts, 4 Racks of Ribs, 6 Chickens 
  • Patented side wood chip loading system allows you to add wood chips without opening door 
  • Thermostat-temperature control for even, consistent smoking 
  • Fully-insulated body retains heat

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

