Amazon is offering the Traeger Pro Series 575 Grill/Smoker for $749.95 shipped. For comparison, youâ€™d spend $900 normally for this premium pellet grill and todayâ€™s deal marks the lowest price that weâ€™ve seen since last year. Ready to overhaul your entire outdoor cooking setup, this pellet grill doesnâ€™t use gas or charcoal. Instead, it uses pelletized wood and fire to smoke, bake, roast, braise, BBQ, or sear your meals. It features built-in WiFIRE technology which connects your grill to a wireless network as well, integrating with the Traeger app to pre-heat and control it from anywhere. Plus, Alexa technology lets you completely command it with voice controls. If youâ€™re looking for a way to take your grilling setup to the next level, Traegerâ€™s pellet grills are among the best options. Looking to save a bit more? Head below for a more budget-friendly Traeger grill at $600.

Also on sale today is the Traeger Grills Pro Series Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker forÂ $599.95Â shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $700 at Amazon and todayâ€™s deal beats our last mention by an additional $25 to mark a return to the second-best price that weâ€™ve tracked. Essentially, this pellet grill offers a very similar experience to todayâ€™s lead deal, just with a slightly smaller overall cooking area and no WiFIRE technology. It also maxes out at 450F instead of 500F. Overall, at $150 less, if you donâ€™t need WiFIRE connectivity or the extra temperature this is still a solid option for upgrading your outdoor cooking setup.

Donâ€™t forget that you can further outfit your outdoor setup with these portable pizza ovens that are on sale today from $180. With two options to choose from, and up to 932ÂºF temperatures, youâ€™ll find that these portable pizza ovens take your pie game to the next level.

Traeger Pro Series Grill/Smoker features:

Traeger created the original wood-pellet grill as the ultimate way to achieve wood-fired taste; The Pro 575 takes it to the next level with precise temperature control

WiFIRE technology connects your grill to home WiFi and the Traeger app allows the user to control the grill from anywhere; Alexa technology allows you to do it all by voice

The Pro 575 pellet grill offers 6-in-1 versatility to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and BBQ all on the same grill; The Porcelain grill grates makes clean up a breeze

