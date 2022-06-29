Amazon is offering the Traeger Pro Series 575 Grill/Smoker for $749.95 shipped. For comparison, youâ€™d spend $900 normally for this premium pellet grill and todayâ€™s deal marks the lowest price that weâ€™ve seen since last year. Ready to overhaul your entire outdoor cooking setup, this pellet grill doesnâ€™t use gas or charcoal. Instead, it uses pelletized wood and fire to smoke, bake, roast, braise, BBQ, or sear your meals. It features built-in WiFIRE technology which connects your grill to a wireless network as well, integrating with the Traeger app to pre-heat and control it from anywhere. Plus, Alexa technology lets you completely command it with voice controls. If youâ€™re looking for a way to take your grilling setup to the next level, Traegerâ€™s pellet grills are among the best options. Looking to save a bit more? Head below for a more budget-friendly Traeger grill at $600.
Also on sale today is the Traeger Grills Pro Series Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker forÂ $599.95Â shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $700 at Amazon and todayâ€™s deal beats our last mention by an additional $25 to mark a return to the second-best price that weâ€™ve tracked. Essentially, this pellet grill offers a very similar experience to todayâ€™s lead deal, just with a slightly smaller overall cooking area and no WiFIRE technology. It also maxes out at 450F instead of 500F. Overall, at $150 less, if you donâ€™t need WiFIRE connectivity or the extra temperature this is still a solid option for upgrading your outdoor cooking setup.
Donâ€™t forget that you can further outfit your outdoor setup with these portable pizza ovens that are on sale today from $180. With two options to choose from, and up to 932ÂºF temperatures, youâ€™ll find that these portable pizza ovens take your pie game to the next level.
Traeger Pro Series Grill/Smoker features:
- Traeger created the original wood-pellet grill as the ultimate way to achieve wood-fired taste; The Pro 575 takes it to the next level with precise temperature control
- WiFIRE technology connects your grill to home WiFi and the Traeger app allows the user to control the grill from anywhere; Alexa technology allows you to do it all by voice
- The Pro 575 pellet grill offers 6-in-1 versatility to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and BBQ all on the same grill; The Porcelain grill grates makes clean up a breeze
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!