SanDisk’s aluminum 1,050MB/s portable 1TB G-DRIVE SSD now matching Amazon low at $150

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk Professional 1TB G-DRIVE Portable Solid-State Drive for $149.99 shipped. This model hit Amazon last year in May and carried a $230 price tag for most of 2021. It is now listed with a $190 regular price directly from Wester Digital, has mostly recently sold for $160 at Amazon, and is now matching the all-time low there we have only tracked once before now. I have been using this 1,050MB/s drive to store content creation assets and to run a large library of audio samples for my Logic Pro system with flawless operation for several months now and with absolutely zero complaints. It features support for USB 3.2 Gen 2 gear, USB-C connectivity, a 2,000-pound crush resistance, IP67 water protection, and a “cooling aluminum core.” The extended 5-year warranty is nice add-on as well. More details below.

A more affordable solution would be something like Kingston’s XS2000 1TB portable model. Not to be slept on, it features a very similar spec sheet and even faster top speeds than most of the big name brands at a much more affordable $115 price tag. This is also the lowest we have ever seen it sell for on Amazon.

While we are talking Kingston, dive in to our latest coverage on its USB 3.2 Gen 2 flash drive while it’s down at its best prices yet. You’ll find all models from 256GB up to 1TB sitting at the Amazon all-time lows right now to deliver some particularly compact EDC storage starting from under $47 shipped.

SanDisk Pro 1TB G-DRIVE Portable SDD features:

Ultra-rugged durability with IP67 water/dust resistance, up to 3M1 drop, and 2000lb crush resistance

Pro-grade transfer speeds up to 1050MB/s Read and 1000MB/s Write (1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)

Sustained performance with a cooling aluminum core

Up to 1TB of capacity in a small and mighty design (1TB = 1 trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment and RAID configuration. For RAID products, storage capacity is based on RAID 0 mode.)

An industry-leading 5-year limited warranty

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!