Throw Kingston’s 256GB USB-C Gen 2 Flash Drive on a keychain for $47 (Amazon all-time low)

Amazon is now offering the Kingston 256GB DataTraveler Max USB-C Flash Drive for $46.87 shipped. This one hit Amazon back in September at $63 before dropping to $62 for most of this year and began dropping in price again back in April. Today’s offer is the new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. You’ll also find the 512GB and the 1TB variants still going for $79.99 and $129.99 respectively, both of which are also Amazon all-time lows. Today’s lead deal puts 256GB into a keyring-sized form-factor with 1,000MB/s speeds that come close to rivaling some of the best portable SSDs out there. It delivers a “unique ridged casing” with USB-C connectivity and USB 3.2 Gen 2 support. More details below. 

If a simple and more basic PNY flash drive will do the trick for your EDC needs, Amazon kicked off a new sale this morning where you’ll find USB-A options starting from $19.50 alongside 10-packs at under $30 shipped. You can browse those deals in this morning’s coverage alongside some PNY memory card offers starting from just over $16 Prime shipped

On the portable SSD side of things, we are still tracking deals on the Seagate Expansion models with options starting from $70 shipped. You’re looking at USB-A and USB-C connectivity at up to 560MB/s with extended 3-year warranties now matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. All of the details are waiting for you right here

Kingston 256GB DataTraveler Max features:

  • Advanced USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C USB
  • Unique ridged casing with keyring loop
  • Up to 1,000MB/s read speeds
  • Capacities up to 1TB

