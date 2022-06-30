Repel mosquitos this summer with Thermacell’s Patio Shield starting at $14 (Save 25%)

Amazon is currently offering a deal on the Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller for $13.99 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Normally going for $20, this 25% marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. This Thermacell repeller uses a heat-activated fuel cartridge that emits a scent-free repellent that is plant-inspired and EPA-reviewed. While the fuel cartridge lasts for 12 hours, the unscented repellent mats last for 4 hours before needing to be swapped out. Don’t let mosquitos ruin your outdoor fun this summer with this unit starting up within 15 minutes. Head below for more.

The colorways part of this deal Amazon is running include navy, white, magenta, and burgundy with the only colorway at $14 being magenta with the rest sitting at $15 which is still a new low price for those models. While you’re picking up your new mosquito repeller, you may want to also grab a refill kit so you don’t have to worry about running out and not having a backup. The single 12-hour kit will run you $8 and includes the 12-hour fuel cartridge and three unscented repellent mats. In case you were wondering how you’ll know to replace the mat, it will change color when it’s used up.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for the latest deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. Make sure you’re prepared to serve your guest this summer with the Masterbuilt 30-inch Digital Electric Smoker at $158. This discount marks one of the best prices we’ve seen all year and nets you a smoker controlled by a thermometer to ensure you have thoroughly cooked meat.

Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller features:

EFFECTIVE MOSQUITO PROTECTION: Thermacell Mosquito Repellent Patio Shield creates a 15-foot zone of protection against mosquitoes. Use this sleek repeller on patios, decks, pools, and more. Turn It On… Mosquitoes Gone.

PLANT-INSPIRED REPELLENT FORMULA: Our synthetic allethrin formula is inspired by repellent extracts found in plants. Independently tested and EPA reviewed for safety & effectiveness. People and pet friendly.

EFFECTIVELY REPEL WITHOUT SPRAY OR SCENT: Repel mosquitoes without DEET sprays or lotions on your skin. No smoke, flames, or harsh odors like citronella. Enjoy max protection in 15 minutes.

