Thermaltake’s Glacier desktop with RTX 3060 Ti GPU falls to new low at $1,600 ($300 off)

Amazon is offering the Thermaltake Glacier Gaming Desktop i5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Ti for $1,599.99 shipped. Down from $1,900, you’re saving $300 here and enjoying the lowest price that we’ve tracked on this desktop. While most gaming desktops in this price range have older 10th Generation processors, this one sports an unlocked i5-12600KF CPU which leverages the ability to use PCIe 5.0 and DDR5, though it does have more affordable DDR4 pre-installed. On top of that, there’s built-in Wi-Fi support, a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD, and Windows 10 pre-installed. Plus, the RTX 3060 Ti has plenty of power to handle just about any game around in 1080p or 1440p with the settings cranked up. Keep reading for more.

Do you also need a new monitor for your gaming setup? Well, we recommend putting your savings toward the Sceptre 30-inch Curved Gaming Monitor. It has a 1080p resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio, and 200Hz refresh rate. All of this combines to deliver a premium experience in a $270 form-factor, making it a great choice all around.

Do you have an older computer that needs to be upgraded? Well, don’t forget to check out the PowerColor RX 6700 XT graphics card that’s available at below MSRP for the first time that we’ve seen. It’s available for $470 right now, which has a MSRP of $479. However, this model normally goes for $550 and this deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

Thermaltake Gaming Desktop features:

Dive into the depths of cooling with the Glacier i360T R4 by LCGS. Utilizing a TT ARGB closed loop liquid cooler paired with TT ARGB fans to keep the Intel® Core™ i5-12600KF frosty for those extended play sessions. Experience the ultimate performance delivered by an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3060 Ti to push graphics and framerates to the limit. Leave SATA SSD performance behind with NVMe M.2 speeds and 1TB of capacity.

