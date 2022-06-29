PowerColor’s RX 6700 XT graphics card is below MSRP for the first time at $470 (Reg. $550)

Amazon is offering the PowerColor RX 6700 XT 12GB GPU for $469.99 shipped. For comparison, this graphics card normally goes for $550 or more at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. In fact, it’s below the MSRP of the RX 6700 XT by $9, which is something that we haven’t seen much of at all over the past few years. Ready to tackle 1080p gaming, the RX 6700 XT should also be able to handle some 1440p titles as well, making it a versatile mid-range graphics card. You’ll find 12GB of GDDR6 memory available here as well as AMD’s RDNA2 technology which enables ray-traced gaming. Want to learn more? Our announcement coverage takes a deeper dive then you can head below for more information.

If you’re looking to build a full computer and don’t have room for a $680 graphics card in the budget, consider opting instead for AMD’s Ryzen 5 5600G processor. It comes in at $189 on Amazon and delivers both a 6-core 12-thread CPU with an integrated Radeon GPU that can actually game fairly well. Curious how good it games? Our hands-on coverage takes a deeper dive into what the processor has to offer.

PowerColor RX 6700 XT 12GB GPU features:

The Red Devil RX 6700 XT shares the same cool and relentless appearance as the Red Devil RX 6900 XT. It is armed with triple-fan cooler design to keep the card in low temperatures while providing an incredible gaming experience. More than that, even under loading, it is whisper quiet. Red Devil RX 6700 XT is absolutely the one to amaze you.

