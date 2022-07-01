Acer’s 14-inch Chromebook is backed by a 2.4GHz Celeron processor at new low of $225

Amazon is now offering the Acer Chromebook 314 N4020/4GB/32GB for $224.99 shipped. Normally going for $250, this $25 in savings marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. Coming equipped with the Intel Celeron N4020 2.8GHz dual-core processor, this Chromebook is aimed at those looking for a device to work on school projects or get basic office work done. The 14-inch 1080p display is powered by the integrated Intel UHD Graphics which is perfect for general use for better power efficiency, which this laptop boasts as being up to 12.5 hours on a single charge. Two USB-C ports are accompanied by two USB-A ports for connecting various peripherals. Head below for more.

While you do have access to gigabit Wi-Fi 5 with this Acer Chromebook, you won’t have any means to connect to a wired connection. If that is something you want, you could check out this USB-C to Ethernet Adapter for $17 after the on-page coupon is clipped. This adapter will give you access to Gigabit wired internet so that you will have a more reliable connection than wireless with lower latency as well. There are also three USB-A ports to connect additional accessories such as thumb drives and other peripherals.

Right now you can even get the ASUS Chromebook CM3 Detachable for $300 which marks the best price of the year with a total of $70 in savings. The adjustable kickstand will support the 10.5-inch touchscreen display and you can learn more with our launch coverage.

Acer Chromebook 314 N4020/4GB/32GB features:

Chromebook runs on Chrome OS – An operating system by Google that is built for the way we live today. It comes with built-in virus protection, updates automatically, boots up in seconds and continues to stay fast over time. (Internet connection is required).

All the Google apps you know and love come standard on every Chromebook, which means you can edit, download, and convert Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets and Slides.

Chromebooks come with built-in storage for offline access to your most important files and an additional 100GB of Google Drive space to ensure that all of your files are backed up automatically.

